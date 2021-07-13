State of School Safety Report Reveals 30% Gap between Parents and Administrators on Perception of School Safety

The report reveals a distinct difference in understanding of the steps schools are taking to address parent and student concerns about safety. Additionally, the survey generated feedback on topics such as how schools handled the COVID-19 pandemic, apprehension about the mental health of returning students, and the overall preparedness of schools to handle emergencies.

92% of administrators feel they have adequate safety measures within their district, and only 67% of parents agree

As students return to the classroom this coming fall, concerns around safety and security are top of mind. The most significant discrepancy demonstrated by the survey was the level of confidence district administrators and security personnel have in tackling safety issues compared to the confidence levels of students and parents. For instance, where 86% of administrators feel prepared for an active shooter event in their district, only 51% of parents and 44% of students feel the same. Additionally, where 85% of security personnel and 87% of administrators feel prepared to handle mental health emergencies, only 44% of students and 45% of parents feel that school districts have the right resources in place.

"In all the years of doing this report, this is the largest disparity between respondent groups that we have seen," said Michele Gay, Founder and Executive Director of Safe and Sound Schools. "The report highlights there is a real disconnect, or perhaps a lack of communication, between districts and families, which the pandemic may have exacerbated."

Other key findings from the survey include:



98% of administrators believe they handled the COVID-19 crisis well, whereas only 74% of parents agree

89% of district safety personnel agree that they have a plan for post-emergency reunification of students and guardians, whereas only 45% of parents agree

91% of district safety personnel state that they have a distinct safety plan for children with special needs, whereas only 70% of parents agree

"This report makes it clear that districts need to improve communication within their communities on how they plan to deal with emergencies and mental health challenges in the coming school year," stated Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. "There is an opportunity to help parents and students better understand the measures school districts are actively taking to tackle these problems through policies, procedures, and technologies that keep kids safe."

The Safe and Sound Schools and Raptor Technologies "2021 State of School Safety Report" summarizes findings from surveying a nationwide sample of 615 parents of school-aged children and 599 middle and high-school students (including diversity of age, geography, race, and gender), 512 school stakeholders (including teachers, administrators, staff, and school-based wellness and behavioral health professionals), and 374 public safety officials with a sampling error range of +/-4 to 5 percentage points. The Boston University College of Communication compiled the interviews and data.

Safe and Sound Schools will host a live broadcast discussion on July 15 at the National Association of School Resources Officers (NASRO) National School Safety Conference in Orlando, Florida. Panelists include Mo Canady, Executive Director, NASRO; Susan Payne, Founder, and Former Executive Director, Safe2Tell; Elizabeth Brown, Principal, Forest High School, Ocala, FL; Donna Michaelis, Director, Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety; and Ian A. Moffett, retired Chief of School Police and District Security, Miami-Dade County Public Schools. To register, visit the State of School Safety Live Panel.

To download a copy of the report, go to the 2021 State of School Safety Report

About Safe and Sound Schools

Michele Gay and Alissa Parker founded Safe and Sound Schools in 2013, following the tragic deaths of their children at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Safe and Sound Schools works with school communities and mental health, law enforcement, and safety professionals to create and ensure the safest possible learning environment for all youth. The non-profit organization delivers crisis-prevention, response, and recovery programs, tools, and resources, backed by national experts, to educate all school community members, from students and parents to teachers and administrators, to law enforcement and local leaders. Winner of the 2015 New England Business Association Innovation Award for non-profits, Safe and Sound Schools continues to answer the growing needs of school communities with custom programs, assessments, and training, reaching schools in every state in the country. For more information, visit www.safeandsoundschools.org.

About Raptor Technologies®

Raptor Technologies is driven by its mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 35,000 K-12 U.S. schools to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, and emergency management software, fulfilling a broad range of school safety requirements. Raptor also offers contactless COVID-19 health screenings and contact tracing reports, helping schools reopen and keep students, staff, and visitors safe. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit: www.raptortech.com

