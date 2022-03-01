State of Texas Chooses Hughes for Managed Network Services Contract

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, has been awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer managed telecommunications services in the State of Texas. The contract, with a four-year initial term, brings a full range of satellite, cable, fiber and wireless technologies to connect Texas government offices and schools with high performing, enterprise-grade broadband and Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN).

"Hughes has proudly served the Texas Department of Public Safety since 1999," said Tony Bardo, assistant vice president, Hughes. "With this new agreement, we expand our offering considerably, bringing more options and more optimized network services to support the essential work of Texas state, county and local agencies, departments and public education entities of all sizes."

A leading managed services provider, Hughes partners with hundreds of broadband carriers to bring best-available connectivity to every site in a customer's network for primary, secondary and even tertiary back-up. Available transports from Hughes in Texas include fiber, cable, microwave, LTE and satellite – integrated and optimized to support bandwidth intensive activities like streaming video and interactive applications.

For more information about the carrier class services, wireless services and telecom managed services from Hughes on contract number DIR-TELE-CTSA-007, visit the website.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2022 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

