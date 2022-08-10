State-Of-The-Art Chiropractic Care Arrives in Katy, Texas

KATY, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12, 2022, HD Performance Chiropractic opened its doors to the residents of Katy, Texas, and the surrounding areas. The chiropractic clinic has its feet set on 26077 Nelson Way, Suite 904. With experienced chiropractor Dr. Gunnar Hollier and state-of-the-art equipment, HD Performance is set to revolutionize the chiropractic care approach in the region.

High-Quality Decompression in Katy, Texas

HD Performance Chiropractic offers high-quality chiropractic services in the Katy area, including state-of-the-art decompression. They use the decompressing technique to address sciatica and disc bulges in the cervical and lumbar regions of the spine.

"We employ an evidence-based strategy to promptly and effectively relieve pain quickly and efficiently," says Dr. Gunnar Hollier, the lead chiropractor at HD Performance Chiropractic.

The arrival of state-of-the-art chiropractic care in Katy comes as good news for the Katy residents. Disc bulges can be excruciatingly painful and result in sensory or motor loss when they impinge on specific nerve roots. But with the advanced decompression technique, you can enhance your quality of life and get help recovering motor and sensory functions.

Decompression of the spine works by reducing the pressure on a particular nerve, the pain, and other radiating symptoms. If surgery has been recommended for you in the past, decompression treatment could help you avoid the knife.

The Doctor of Chiropractic at HD Performance, Dr. Gunnar Hollier

As a child, Dr. Hollier took part in sports. Unfortunately, participation resulted in several sports injuries. After receiving successful chiropractic treatments in high school, his interest in the practice of chiropractic began.

"I was first exposed to chiropractic care when I sought therapy for a basketball injury in high school. As a result, I was pain-free in just two visits, which was crucial to me as an athlete. I knew then that I wanted to help others how I had been treated, so I became a chiropractor," Dr. Hollier recounts.

Dr. Hollier still loves sports and adores the Katy region for its close-knit community and love of sports.

"We want to get our patients back to the activities they like in as few treatments as possible. We genuinely care about our patients and work hard to provide them with the best care possible," Dr. Hollier says.

HD Performance Chiropractic in Katy takes pride in providing various services customized to your unique condition. They work to relieve your pain and share activities and exercises that can help you stay pain free.

State-Of-The-Art Chiropractic Care Is in Town

Whether you're an athlete or want to increase function in regular life activities, consider the experts at HD Performance Chiropractic. You will get personalized care that meets your needs to put you back on your feet. Let HD Performance help you get back to playing with the kids or grandkids, buying groceries, going around the block, or doing anything that injury or pain stop you from enjoying. Call or email them today.

