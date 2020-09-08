State-of-the-Art Design with Nature's Toughest Material: PMI's Stanley Brand Introduces the Titanium Series

The new series features three uniquely designed drinking vessels engineered to be 40 percent lighter than their stainless steel counterparts, making it the world's most lightweight drinkware series. The Stanley Titanium Series is exclusively available at REI.com beginning September 8 th and at select REI retail locations in October 2020.

Built for versatility and for today's on-the-go lifestyles, the Stanley Titanium Series with TiVac™ is a trusted companion on all adventures, from hiking or commuting to backyard social gatherings, without the extra weight. As with all Stanley products, the Titanium Series is backed by the company's Built for Life™ lifetime guarantee.

"Several years in the making, the Titanium Series with TiVac™ represents another major advancement in the category that William Stanley Jr. created over a century ago," explains Terence Reilly, global president of Stanley brand. "The Stanley product development team reframed titanium's restrictions – a notoriously difficult material to work with – and approached the project as a challenge to create the world's first titanium drinkware series that is light on weight and heavy on performance."

The Titanium Series carries the cachet of superior quality; from the intuitive, human-centric design elements to the smooth exterior finish and elegant Sandblasted and Nightfall color options. The series comes in three designs:

The Stay-Hot Titanium Travel Mug (14 fl. oz.), SRP $100 : Light on its feet yet tough as nails, the TiVac™ vacuum-insulated Titanium Travel Mug keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. With a slim profile, the travel mug is leak proof and clips to packs to allow maximum mobility.

The Stay-Hot Titanium Camp Mug (12 fl. oz.), SRP $90 : Featuring TiVac™ vacuum insulation, the adventure-ready Titanium Camp Mug gives you the best of both worlds: super-light and super-tough.

The Stay-Hot Titanium Multi-Cup (10 fl. oz.), SRP $80 : Incredibly durable and versatile, the Titanium Multi-Cup with TiVac™ vacuum insulation doubles as the perfect one-can cooler.

The all-new Stanley Titanium Series is available exclusively at REI.com starting September 8th, and select REI retailer locations in October 2020.

About STANLEY:

Invented by William Stanley on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, the STANLEY brand has been delivering superior food and beverage gear for rugged, active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy STANLEY products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit www.stanley-pmi.com.

About PMI Worldwide:

PMI is a leading global brand that manufactures, markets, and designs innovative food and beverage container solutions. Their two most recognizable brands, Stanley® and Aladdin®, are sold globally. PMI also creates private label products for select global retailers. Headquartered in Seattle, PMI has offices in Bentonville, San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Manila and Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, PMI has ownership in three manufacturing facilities, one in China and two in Brazil. For more on the company and its full line of products and accessories, visit www.pmi-worldwide.com.

