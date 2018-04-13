State of the Art Feline Dental Suite Offers Specialized Dental Care for Cats in and Around Boulder

BOULDER, Colo., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An often over looked health issue for our feline friends is dental care. Cats accumulate dental plaque and tartar, have toothaches and develop gingivitis just like people do. Uniquely Cats Veterinary Center offers a fully-equipped, state of the art feline dental suite in their cat only veterinary hospital. The suite includes advanced patient monitoring systems, digital radiology, anesthetic capabilities and human-grade instrumentation all in a peaceful dog-free environment. The staff at Uniquely Cats is dedicated to excellent, thorough, safe and pain-free dental care for cats.

Keeping your cat's mouth healthy is a great investment. Uniquely Cats Veterinary Center in Boulder, CO offers a state of the art dental suite just for cats. Cats are masters at hiding pain. It's a survival instinct. So, just because your cat is "acting normal" doesn't mean they aren't in pain. Let one of our exclusively feline veterinarians assess your kitty's mouth.

"Cats are wonderful at hiding pain," says Dr. Jessica Fine, who has been practicing feline-specific veterinary medicine for over 10 years. "Cats will continue to eat and act normally with a toothache that would have a human screaming for a dentist. At Uniquely Cats Veterinary Center, we educate our clients on the importance of regular dental exams and cleaning for their cats. Our unique dental suite provides us with the best tools for seeing and diagnosing feline dental issues. The equipment we use looks very much like what you would see at your own dentist." Dr. Fine is a graduate of the Colorado State University School of Veterinary Medicine in Ft. Collins, CO.

According to Dr. Fine, "Because cats are so good at hiding pain, owners don't know that their cat is in pain until after a dental procedure is performed and the source of the pain is removed. Clients often come back telling us how their cat is now playing and jumping and enjoying life again. It is very satisfying to see a cat 'come back to life.' Uniquely Cats believes that investing in the health of your cat's teeth now will improve their overall quality of life. A pain-free cat is a happier cat!"

To schedule an appointment call 303-500-5158. To learn more about feline dental care, visit us at https://uniquelycats.com. To sign up for the Uniquely Cats Veterinary Center email list, go to http://eepurl.com/cipE_r.

About Uniquely Cats Veterinary Center

Uniquely Cats Veterinary Center (https://uniquelycats.com) located at 1915 28th St. is a state-of-the-art feline veterinary hospital that specializes in treating the unique physiology of the cat using a "wholistic" combination of Western medicine and complementary therapies, with strong emphasis on carnivore-appropriate nutrition, wellness care and client education. We love and understand cats, and we want our clients and their cats to be happy too!

CONTACT:

Barbara Slack-Bowden, Hospital Administrator

Uniquely Cats Veterinary Center

303-500-5158

193349@email4pr.com

https://uniquelycats.com

https://facebook.com/uniquelycats

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-of-the-art-feline-dental-suite-offers-specialized-dental-care-for-cats-in-and-around-boulder-300629291.html

SOURCE Uniquely Cats Veterinary Center

Related Links

http://uniquelycats.com

