State-of-the-Art Fertility Clinic Opens in Walnut Creek

Collab Fertility Helps People Grow Their Families with Evidence-based Treatment Backed by Compassionate and Streamlined Patient Care

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 15 percent of couples in the US experiencing fertility problems, a new state-of-the-art fertility clinic addresses the need for expert fertility care in the East Bay. Founded by fertility specialist Dr. Thalia Segal, Collab Fertility provides scientifically advanced fertility treatment. Dr. Segal is double board-certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and Obstetrics and Gynecology and is known for her deep commitment to her patients.

"We are an expert team of doctors, nurses, and scientists passionate about research and evidence-based fertility treatments. We are also down-to-earth people who care about our patients. We are thrilled to serve the greater East Bay community and help people welcome babies into their lives," says Dr. Segal.

Dr. Segal and leadership staff, Xinli Yang, Lab Director; Rhodel Simbulan, Lab Supervisor; Anna Lopez, Clinical Operations Manager; and Mary Bennett, Finance/HR Manager, have many decades of experience in fertility care and reproductive sciences.

The clinic provides comprehensive fertility services for heterosexual couples and LGBTQ+ couples, single moms and dads by choice, and people wishing to preserve their fertility before cancer treatment. Collab partners with reproductive psychologists, genetic counselors, nutritionists, and legal services to offer personalized support. Working closely with each patient, the Collab team crafts individualized treatment plans with the best chance of success. On-site services include:

Same-day fertility testing

Genetic carrier screening and genetic counseling

Fertility preservation, including egg and embryo freezing

In-vitro fertilization (IVF)

Intrauterine insemination (IUI)

Assistance securing donor sperm, donor eggs, and gestational carriers

Collab's lab has cutting-edge equipment to ensure an optimized environment for oocytes, sperm, and embryos. The lab utilizes LifeAire®, an advanced air purification system, has 24/7 security cameras, multiple alarms tracking equipment performance, and a generator.

ABOUT COLLAB FERTILITY

Founded by Dr. Thalia Segal, Collab Fertility is a state-of-the-art fertility clinic in Walnut Creek, California. Collab's team of leading fertility experts provide comprehensive testing and treatments uniquely tailored to each patient. Its world-class laboratory is equipped with cutting-edge systems and technology, ensuring the utmost protection for eggs and embryos. Collab prioritizes fostering a safe and supportive atmosphere characterized by compassionate and streamlined communication. The staff celebrates and welcomes all family structures. www.collabfertility.com

