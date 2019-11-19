State-of-the-Art Spine Surgery Technology Makes Debut at Northwest Specialty Hospital

Northwest Specialty Hospital has quietly been earning national recognition for their spine program. Ranked as the top rated hospital in the state for spine surgery according to rankings authority Dexur, they are also amongst the top 100 in the nation. This prestigious recognition came before they had announced the introduction of a series of partnerships featuring innovative robotic technologies and state-of-the-art solutions.

One such technology is the Xenex® LightStrike™ Robot, which is the first disinfection system of its kind to use xenon bulbs and ultraviolet light to kill pathogens in surgical suites, resulting in cleaner rooms and a lower likelihood of patients getting an infection during surgery. Another is a state-of-the-art surgical environment designed by one of the world's leading medical technology companies, the Stryker Corporation, called the iSuite. Featuring voice automation, fluorescence imaging and a host of digital enhancements designed to improve surgical productivity and safety. Northwest Specialty Hospital is the first hospital in the Pacific Northwest to have an operating room featuring a fully integrated 4K surgical video platform.

These innovations are further augmented by a novel, cutting-edge robotic navigation and guidance technology developed by Globus Medical called The ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Navigation platform. Utilizing a rigid robotic arm and featuring full navigation capabilities for precise trajectory alignment in spine surgery the system improves the accuracy of spinal procedures and optimizes patient care by creating smaller incisions, less tissue damage and shorter recovery times. Globus Medical has also recently announced that Northwest Specialty Hospital is one of their exclusive and distinguished ExcelsiusGPS® Premier Centers (EPCs). EPCs are nationally recognized surgical observation centers where spine surgeons from across the nation may come to observe the surgical spine experts at Northwest Specialty Hospital operate the ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Navigation platform.

The most recent addition to the impressive and growing list of surgical innovations at Northwest is the Modus V™ by Synaptive Medical. The Modus V™ is a robotic digital microscope that seamlessly combines state-of-the-art engineering with the latest breakthroughs in optics, video processing, and robotic automation. Featuring precision robotic positioning, ergonomic design and crystal-clear digital and video processing capabilities; the Modus V™ is one of the most advanced robotic solutions available.

Rick Rasmussen, CEO of Northwest Specialty Hospital added that, "Northwest Specialty Hospital's investment in state-of-the-art technology for spine care reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to our patients. As an ExcelsiusGPS® Premier Center we hope that we will be able to help others do the same."

