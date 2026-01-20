State-of-the-Art STEM School to Serve Over 1,200 Students and Strengthen Community on Albuquerque's Westside

Led by nonprofit K–12 real estate developer Building Hope, an abandoned eight-acre property on Albuquerque's Westside will become the new campus for the Albuquerque School of Excellence in time for the 2026–27 school year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Albuquerque School of Excellence (ASE) broke ground today on the construction of its new 110,000-square-foot campus on Sequoia Road, which will serve over 1,200 K–12 students. The $42 million project's development and construction are being managed by Building Hope , a nonprofit supporting schools with facilities, financing, and operational services, in partnership with the Equitable Facilities Fund (EFF), a social impact fund providing low-cost, long-term financing to high-quality public charter schools.

ASE is a tuition-free, college-preparatory charter school emphasizing science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. The school has earned multiple state and national accolades, including the U.S. Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon School Award in 2022 and recognition as a 2023 ESEA National Distinguished School — one of only two schools in New Mexico to receive the honor. It is the only "School of Character" in New Mexico, a recognition awarded by Character.org to schools that demonstrate strong character development alongside academic excellence.

The initial campus is set to open for the 2026–27 school year, serving 440 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Phase 2, opening in January 2027, will allow the school to serve high school grades incrementally, beginning with grade nine in 2027–28, and reach full K–12 enrollment of 1,200 students by 2031.

The groundbreaking kicks off a full redevelopment of the 8-acre property, including six new or remodeled buildings. The school campus will include a gym, full-service cafeteria, multiple playgrounds, and a playfield. The campus is being designed to support ASE's emphasis on hands-on STEM learning and collaborative instruction, including a makerspace, science labs, a music room, and outdoor learning areas.

"Designing our campus from the ground up has afforded us the opportunity to intentionally shape learning environments that reflect how students learn — environments that promote intellectual curiosity, purposeful exploration, and creative inquiry," said Mr. Mustafa Ayik, Albuquerque School of Excellence's Executive Director. "Building Hope has served as a trusted and valued partner throughout this process, bringing a sophisticated understanding of the complexities inherent in educational facilities and providing critical guidance at every stage, from zoning to financing. This expansion also affirms our steadfast commitment to fulfilling our promise of preparing students to be college- and career-ready while fostering strong character within a safe, supportive, and inclusive learning community. Most importantly, the new campus will enable us to extend this mission to the 450 students currently on our waitlist who seek the opportunity to join our school. It stands as a meaningful and enduring investment in our students, our families, and the future of our city."

The financing structure uses a lease-to-purchase model, with the school expected to assume ownership of the facility in the coming years. The development team includes Mussman Architects, HB Construction, and Kimley-Horn.

"This project embodies what's possible when a school's vision aligns with community needs," said Dru Damico, president of Real Estate at Building Hope. "We're proud to help ASE create a safe, modern campus that will expand opportunity for hundreds of students and serve as a neighborhood hub."

