State of the Edge and Edge Computing World Announce Farah Papaioannou as Winner of the Edge Woman of the Year Award 2019

Papaioannou is one of ten women recognized by the edge computing organizations for their leadership efforts. Under her leadership, Edgeworx has become widely recognized as one of the leaders in the Edge Cloud Computing category, having also been recognized as a finalist for the Leading Lights Award for the Most Innovative Edge Computing Strategy.

"I'm honored to have been chosen as Edge Woman of the Year 2019 and to be recognized alongside many inspiring and innovative women across the industry," said Papaioannou. "I appreciate the recognition and look forward to continuing my work in the industry; together we have a lot to accomplish."

Papaioannou is also lauded for her relentless work to move the edge computing industry forward through her ioFog open source project, which is part of the Eclipse Foundation. ioFog has been promoted to a top-level project at the Eclipse Foundation, and is the fastest-growing Eclipse IoT project with core parts of the project being downloaded over 100,000 times a month.

"The State of the Edge and Edge Computing World are honored to sponsor the first annual Edge Woman of the Year Award, and we're thrilled to honor Farah as a technology leader well-deserving of this recognition in the industry," said Candice Digby, Partnerships and Events Manager at Vapor IO. "With her impressive track record, we hope to draw attention to the advancements of women in this field."

The Edge Woman of the Year Award 2019 was created as part of an industry commitment to highlight the growing importance of the contributions and accomplishments of women in edge computing. The award will be presented annually at the Edge Computing World event which gathers the edge computing ecosystem, including networking, cloud, applications, and infrastructure, as well as end-users and developers. The annual event is the leading place to share the latest edge information and best practices.

For more information on the Women in Edge Award visit: http:// www.edgecomputingworld.com/edgewomanoftheyear .

About State of the Edge

The State of Edge ( http://stateoftheedge.com ) is a member-supported research organization that produces free reports on edge computing and was the original creator of the Open Glossary of Edge Computing, which was donated to The Linux Foundation. The State of the Edge 2020 report can be downloaded for free at stateoftheedge.com . . The State of the Edge welcomes additional participants, contributors and supporters. If you have an interest in participating in upcoming reports or submitting a guest post to the State of the Edge Blog , feel free to reach out by emailing info@stateoftheedge.com .

About Edge Computing World

Edge Computing World is the only industry event that brings together the entire edge ecosystem. The industry event will present a diverse range of high growth application areas – including AI, IoT, NFV, Augmented Reality, video, cloud gaming & self-driving vehicles – are creating new demands that cannot be met by existing infrastructure. The theme will cover edge as a new solution required to deal with low latency, application autonomy, data security and bandwidth thinning, which all require greater capability closer to the point of consumption.

Join us at Edge Computing World October 12 & 13th, 2020 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley to accelerate the edge market and build the next generation of the internet.

The website remains the same at www.edgecomputingworld.com

