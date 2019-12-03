State of the Edge and Edge Computing World Announce The Finalists of Edge Woman of the Year Award 2019

The Edge Woman of the Year Award 2019 was created as part of an industry commitment to highlight the growing importance of the contributions and accomplishments of women in edge computing. The award will be presented annually at the Edge Computing World event which gathers the whole edge computing ecosystem, from network to cloud and application to infrastructure end-users and developers while also sharing edge best practices.

"We were thrilled to see an impressive group of nominees from the many women leaders in edge and this distinction is a well-deserved recognition of the impact they continue to make not only in their respective organizations but across the industry," said Candice Digby, Partnerships and Events Manager of Vapor IO. "With this award and we hope to draw attention to the advancements of women in this field and clear the path for more women to enter."

The State of the Edge and Edge Computing World are honored to sponsor the first annual Edge Woman of the Year Award, presented to outstanding female and non-binary professionals in edge computing for outstanding performance in their roles elevating Edge.

The committee would like to recognize the following nominees for their excellent work in the following categories:

Leadership in Edge Startups

Farah Papaioannou , Co-Founder and President at Edgeworx, Inc.

, Co-Founder and President at Edgeworx, Inc. Leadership in Edge Open Source Contributions

Ildiko Vancsa, Ecosystem Technical Lead at OpenStack Foundation

Leadership in Edge at a Large Organization

Renu Navale , General Manager of Edge Computing and Ecosystem Enabling Division at Intel

, General Manager of Edge Computing and Ecosystem Enabling Division at Intel Leadership in Edge Security

Malini Bhandaru , Open Source Lead for IoT & Edge at VMware

, Open Source Lead for IoT & Edge at VMware Leadership in Edge Innovation and Research

Tayebeh Bahreini, Research Assistant/PhD candidate at Wayne State University

Leadership in Edge Industry and Technology

Michelle Zatlyn , Co-Founder, COO at Cloudflare

, Co-Founder, COO at Cloudflare Leadership in Edge Best Practices

Dalia Adib , Principal Consultant and Edge Practice Lead at STL Partner

, Principal Consultant and Edge Practice Lead at STL Partner Leadership in Edge Infrastructure

Caroline Chan , Vice President, Data Center Group and General Manager, Network Business Incubator Division, Intel

, Vice President, Data Center Group and General Manager, Network Business Incubator Division, Intel Overall Edge Industry Leadership

Yun Freund , VP of Engineering at Equinix

, VP of Engineering at Equinix Leadership in Executing Edge Strategy

Wendi Runyon , VP, Strategy & Business Development at Schneider Electric

"All the submissions were incredibly impressive and the list of Edge Woman of the Year finalists represents a group of women taking the reins of leadership across the edge computing ecosystem," said Gavin Whitechurch of Topio Networks and Edge Computing World. "As the edge industry continues to grow, we want to highlight the female innovators leading the edge computing revolution, working hard to achieve new ground for the industry as a whole."

For more information on the Women in Edge Award visit: http:// www.edgecomputingworld.com/edgewomanoftheyear .

