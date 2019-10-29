State of the Edge and Edge Computing World Present: The Edge Woman of the Year Award 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge computing leaders from State of the Edge and Edge Computing World present the First Annual Edge Woman of the Year Award 2019 . The organizers encourage industry participants to nominate their colleagues, and also encourage qualified women to nominate themselves. Nominees should be in a role that is impacting the direction of their organization's strategy, technology or communications around edge computing, edge software, edge infrastructure or edge systems. The "Top Ten Women in Edge" finalists will be chosen by the organizers and the winner will be chosen by a panel of industry judges.

The finalists will be announced on November 18, 2019. The award winner will be announced and presented with a trophy at Edge Computing World hosted in Silicon Valley from December 9 - 12, 2019. The event gathers the whole edge computing ecosystem, from network to cloud and application to infrastructure end-users and developers while also sharing edge best practices.

"A central theme of this year's conversations in edge has been around who is driving this new era of edge innovations and growth. There are many women leaders in the edge ecosystem, helping to advance the edge revolution we see unfolding across a range of industries," said Candice Digby, Partnerships and Events Manager of Vapor IO. "We want to recognize the women impacting our industry, celebrating the innovation we see individuals producing in edge computing."

The State of the Edge and Edge Computing World are honored to sponsor the first annual Edge Woman of the Year Award, presented to outstanding female and non-binary professionals in edge computing for outstanding performance in their roles elevating Edge. This program highlights the growing importance of the contributions and accomplishments of women in this innovative industry.

Nominees will be evaluated on the following criteria:

Career contributions and involvements (ex. industry associations, open-source contributions etc.)

Overall involvement in greater technology industry and demonstration of leadership qualities

Specific contributions to edge computing (Team projects and collaborations admissible)

Contributions and involvement need not be technical; award may be given to those in functions that include senior leadership, sales, marketing, etc.

"We expect to have a strong group of nominees to consider, all of whom are iterating on the edge computing technology in exceptionally creative ways," said Gavin Whitechurch of Topio Networks and Edge Computing World, "It will be an honor to recognize this year's finalists and winner of the award. As woman innovators lead the edge computing revolution, it is important for industry participants to take note of colleagues leveraging their experience in a multitude of domains."

For more information on the Women in Edge Award visit: http:// www.edgecomputingworld.com/edgewomanoftheyear .

About State of the Edge

The State of Edge ( http://stateoftheedge.com ) is a member-supported research organization that produces free reports on edge computing and was the original creator of the Open Glossary of Edge Computing, which was donated to The Linux Foundation. Version 2.0 of the Open Glossary of Edge Computing is being incorporated into the 2019 report. The State of the Edge welcomes additional participants, contributors and supporters. If you have an interest in participating in upcoming reports or submitting a guest post to the State of the Edge Blog , feel free to reach out by emailing info@stateoftheedge.com .

About Edge Computing World

Edge Computing World is the only industry event that brings together the entire edge ecosystem. The industry event will present a diverse range of high growth application areas – including AI, IoT, NFV, Augmented Reality, video, cloud gaming & self-driving vehicles – are creating new demands that cannot be met by existing infrastructure. The theme will cover edge as a new solution required to deal with low latency, application autonomy, data security and bandwidth thinning, which all require greater capability closer to the point of consumption.

Join us at Edge Computing World December 9-12, 2019 at the Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley to accelerate the edge market and build the next generation of the internet.

