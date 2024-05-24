State of the Estuary Conference Tuesday-Wednesday at Scottish Rite Center in Oakland

Event Returns to Convene Regional Environmental Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every two years, the Estuary Partnership brings a focus to the management and ecological health of the San Francisco Bay-Delta Estuary. The State of the San Francisco Estuary Conference showcases the latest information about the region's work to sustain and improve the estuary's habitats, living resources, water quality, climate resilience, and environmental stewardship.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 28 (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m), Wednesday, May 29 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

WHERE: Oakland Scottish Rite Center, 1547 Lakeside Drive, Oakland.

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Secretary of Environmental Protection Yana Garcia of the California Environmental Protection Agency.

PROGRAM: https://www.sfestuary.org/soe2024program/

The State of the Estuary Conference serves as a venue for sharing timely and important information for people who are impacted by and working to improve, conserve, and monitor the health of the estuary. The event highlights critical topics and offers a platform for inclusive and equitable representation of regional scientists, community organizers, students, legislators, resource managers, planners, and many more working in the field. The event aims to draw deeper connections between climate adaptation, environmental justice, and region-wide watershed stewardship.

A "Youth Vision for the Estuary" plenary session on Tuesday will shine the spotlight on youth community leaders, including poetry readings and a panel discussion. Afternoon breakout sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday will meet the moment of climate change by catalyzing regional conversations on priority topics such as:

Tackling the next phase of wetland restoration,

Developing the strategies to move massive amounts of sediment,

Addressing contaminants of emerging concern,

Leveling up funding for innovative adaptation projects,

Creating community climate resilience, and much more.

The conference will be held at the Scottish Rite Center in Oakland. Built in 1927 and accentuated by Italian Renaissance design throughout, the venue overlooks Lake Merritt.

