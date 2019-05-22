State of Utah awards 5-year Electronic Recycling Contract

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is pleased to announce the award of a 5-year contract to provide Electronic Recycling and Secure Data Destruction services to the State of Utah departments, agencies, institutions and political subdivisions.

ATR was only 1 of 2 companies that successfully met the requirements outlined in the RFP. The scoring algorithm placed a high emphasis on cost making up a total of 835.7 points available or 30% of the overall score. ATR is the clear choice in this category scoring all 835.7 points while the other qualifying bidder received 472.4 which converts to nearly double the cost. Additional selection criteria included logistics and transportation, regulatory compliance, processing and service offerings.

"Of a possible 2785.7 points for criteria and cost, ATR scored 2343.5 far exceeding the other qualifying bid of 1957.4. This is in part due to our processes and nationwide experience with Federal Government Agencies along with Defense and Aerospace Contractors who utilize our GSA Contract and ITAR Registered Services," said Randy Coons National Business Development Manager for ATR

This is an important region for the nationwide Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) and Electronics Recycling company who recently announced they relocated the nearby Tooele location to a new updated facility at 1130 S 3800 Street, W Suite 200 Salt Lake City, UT 84104. The new facility is part of a major expansion currently underway to provide improved logistics and material management capabilities throughout the entire West coast regions. In addition to the SLC relocation ATR also announced the opening of their 9th location in nearby Las Vegas NV which has been approved through this contract to mange materials coming out of the Southern regions of Utah.

Additional details will be posted to the company website in the weeks to come once the final contract has been approved and executed. If you would like more information on the products and services offered by ATR a customer service team is available to chat with on the company web site during normal business hours or via our toll-free number at 877-781-7779.

About ATR

Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is a Certified Woman Owned, US Based, Nationwide Company formed in 2002 with 9 locations to meet the growing needs of Business-to-Business customers seeking transparent, compliant ITAM/ITAD solutions providing one of the industry's most comprehensive electronic recycling service portfolios. Visit ATReCycle.com for additional information.

SOURCE Advanced Technology Recycling

