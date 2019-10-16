State of Utah, US Collaborates with NEO Aeronautics in the Flight Trial of Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) and Deployment of Urban Air Mobility UAM Communities in Year 2020

The Division of Aeronautics has a strategic initiative to make UAM a reality through the development of a state supported UAM infrastructure system, which includes the testing of aerial taxis and personal aerial vehicles (PAV) in current and future flight corridors, including VFR corridors and urban and rural airspace.

Utah's UAM initiative, while in its infancy, is very much aligned with NEO Aeronautics vision of developing UAM communities through the deployment of safe, reliable and affordable PAVs.

"Urban Air Mobility is an exciting evolution in the development of Keeping Utah Moving. UDOT is a leader in transportation innovations and this is no exception," said Jared Esselman C.M., Director of Aeronautics of the State of Utah.

The collaboration includes facilitation with necessary partners that will assist with:

Testing and certification of Crimson S8 PAV (scheduled in Q2 2020)

Sites identification and deployment of Crimson S8 PAV (scheduled in Q4 2020)

"NEO Aeronautics is privileged to collaborate with Utah for the flight test certification and the potential deployment of the Crimson S8 PAV," said Mr Kok-Beng NEO, CEO & founder. "The Crimson S8 conforms to FAA Part 103 category, allowing the development of UAM communities as minimal training is required to operate the PAV. In addition, we are committed to contribute to the community through our social mission of reaching out to youth based on our STEM outreach program."

The flight trial is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2020 with potential deployment before end of 2020.

Crimson S8 Production Model Specification Sheet

Specifications Classification Single-Person Electric Vertical Take-off & Landing (EVTOL) Certification FAA Part 103 - Ultralight Configuration X8 Coaxial Propulsion Design Aircraft Dimensions 2.8m x 2.75m x 1.6m / 9.2ft x 9ft x 5.25ft

Performance Curb Weight 115kg / 254lbs MTOW 215kg / 474lbs Maximum Payload 100kg / 220lbs Maximum Airspeed 80kph / 50mph Flight Altitude 15m / 50ft Flight Endurance 15mins with 20km / 12.5mil Range

Avionics System Flight Controls System Triple Redundancy FCU

RTK Positioning & Navigation System

3 Axis Joystick Control with Precision Altitude Control System (PACS*)

Communication System Long Range Telemetry Communication (900MHz & LTE)

Safety & Security Safety System Customized High-Power Delivery & Management System

Emergency Landing System (ELS*)

Proximity Detection & Avoidance System Security Management Active Geo-Fencing Flight Plan *Patent Pending

