State of Wisconsin Introduces Legislation to Fund All Schools in the State With Choking Rescue Devices, Such as LifeVac

NESCONSET, N.Y., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin Rep., Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City and Sen., Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green recently introduced a bill to the state legislation that would allocate up to $500,000 to provide grants over the next two years to fund all public, private, tribal elementary and secondary schools for purchasing choking rescue devices. LifeVac would fulfill this need.

"This is a key step in creating the awareness needed to prevent choking tragedies in one of the most likely places for a child to undergo a choking event, a school," said LifeVac Founder and CEO, Arthur Lih. "I know Courtney and Matt Bruegmann were instrumental in getting this legislation introduced. By ensuring no one else has to go through the pain and tragedy their family has experienced, the Bruegmann's are dedicated to honor the memory of their son, Camynn. Everyone at LifeVac is humbled and honored to have the Bruegmann family supporting the LifeVac message.

