State of Wyoming Partners with Frontline Wildfire Defense to Protect More Homes and Businesses at Risk for Wildfires

Investing in the industry-leading fire warning software system shows the State's commitment to modern fire-fighting technology tools

JACKSON, Wyo., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The state of Wyoming has partnered with Frontline Wildfire Defense , the leading wildfire defense company, through a strategic direct investment that will help scale its residential and commercial operations. Frontline has now raised over $12M in total funding, with the addition of this investment.

Frontline's Wildfire Defense System 2 is an integrated wildfire protection solution that combines wildfire tracking software, satellite connectivity, and onsite sprinkler hardware to protect any building from wildfires. The Frontline system uses the same Class-A Firefighting Foam used by firefighters when protecting structures.

The state of Wyoming has invested in Frontline through the Wyoming Business Council (WBC)'s Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC) Fund, which launched earlier this spring utilizing federal funding to support high-growth companies across the state. Frontline is WYVC's second investment.

"The Wyoming Business Council recognizes the innovation Frontline brings to the state and the need for better homeowner protection from wildfires. Frontline is leading the charge with solutions that are essential in Wyoming and beyond," said Gordon Finnegan, WBC Equity Portfolio Manager. "Frontline developed their first system in Wyoming, literally saving Wyomingites' homes after installation. Our partnership with Frontline signals the importance of innovations in this industry, starting here in Wyoming."

"This investment is critical to scaling our operations to meet demand on the West Coast," said Harry Statter, CEO and Founder of Frontline Wildfire Defense. "With more homeowners forced to protect homes and businesses on their own, the demand for Frontline's hardware will continue to grow rapidly."

Frontline Wildfire Defense System 2 is available for property owners in Wyoming, California, and Oregon. To learn more about Frontline, visit www.frontlinewildfire.com .

About Frontline Wildfire Defense

Founded in 2017 by Harry Statter, a veteran landscape ecologist and fire mitigation expert, Frontline Wildfire Defense is committed to protecting homes, families, and communities from wildfire disasters. The Frontline Wildfire Defense System empowers homeowners to prepare for wildfire, monitor fires near their homes, and protect them during a wildfire event with Frontline's exterior sprinkler solution. The Frontline Mobile App, available for free on iOS and Android , provides comprehensive wildfire safety information and immediate evacuation notifications.

About Wyoming Venture Capital

Through federal funds provided by the U.S. Treasury's State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), the Wyoming Business Council launched the Wyoming Venture Capital (WYVC) fund at the beginning of April 2023. Designed to support the innovation and growth needs of entrepreneurs across the state, WYVC is an equity financing option for Wyoming high-growth companies with an eye toward future exit. WYVC utilizes two investment strategies – the Direct Strategy and Funds Strategy – to support the growth of the Wyoming venture ecosystem. The program targets contributing 20% to selected funds or companies' fundraising rounds with a maximum of up to a 50% contribution, or $5 million. Ultimately, both strategies are designed to support in-state companies and to help bridge the early gaps in startup equity funding.

