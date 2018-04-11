State Police Seek Youth Camp Applicants

The week-long camp is staffed by members of the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and Pennsylvania American Legion. During the camp, cadets take part in team-building exercises, physical fitness training, classroom activities involving police and military careers, and a marksmanship course. Cadets will also visit the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey and Fort Indiantown Gap National Guard Training Center in Lebanon County.

The camp will be held at York College in York, Pennsylvania from June 10 through 16. Boys and girls interested in applying for the camp must be between the ages of 15 and 17 prior to entering the camp and not reach the age of 18 during the camp. Students who have previously attended the camp as a cadet are not eligible to apply again. Applicants are expected to have a good academic record and be in good health. For application information, visit the Pennsylvania American Legion website at www.pa-legion.com and click on the "Programs" link or call the Pennsylvania American Legion Headquarters at (717) 730-9100. Teens attend the camp at no cost, as their local American Legion post sponsors their attendance.

In addition to State Police Youth Week, regional Camp Cadet programs are also hosted by state police personnel. The week-long Camp Cadet programs are for boys and girls ages 11-15. To inquire about the availability of a Camp Cadet near you, contact your local state police barracks.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Cpl. Adam Reed, 717-783-5556

