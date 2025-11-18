STATE REGULATORS TO RULE WEDNESDAY ON AMEREN'S MASSIVE RATE-HIKE PROPOSAL, CUB AVAILABLE TO COMMENT

AMEREN ILLINOIS' BID FOR NEARLY $130 MILLION INCREASE WOULD DELIVER SEISMIC JOLT TO CONSUMERS AS WINTER-HEATING SEASON BEGINS

WHAT:
More than 800,000 Ameren Illinois gas customers face economic jeopardy Wednesday when the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) rules on whether to award Ameren a proposed $128.8 million gas rate hike. That decision will be announced during the ICC's regular open meeting Wednesday, starting at 11:30 AM.

If approved, the proposal would usher in the fourth Ameren gas rate increase since 2018, a period when delivery rates escalated by a cumulative $202 million and further depleted the strained budgets of Illinois families who are already plagued by a gauntlet of rising costs for utilities, food, and healthcare. 

Meanwhile, Ameren has flourished financially over the same time span, generating a revenue haul that has boosted the profits of its corporate parent by 45 percent, and more than doubled the profits of Ameren Illinois' gas segment.   

WHEN:
 11:30 AM, WEDNESDAY, Nov. 19, 2025. (Note: The ICC meeting begins at 11:30 AM.  The Ameren decision appears midway through the agenda.)

WHERE:
 The Chicago Office of the Illinois Commerce Commission
160 North LaSalle Street, Eighth Floor, Bilandic Building, Chicago, Illinois 60601

A livestream of the meeting will be posted at these links:  
https://www.icc.illinois.gov/meetings/meeting/commission-meeting/21652

https://www.icc.illinois.gov/about/Media/

 For more than 40 years the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) has been Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog group. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, CUB has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping to block rate hikes and secure refunds. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline at 1-800-669-5556 or visit CUB's website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org

