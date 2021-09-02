State Senator Gustavo Rivera Visits Mobile Health's Bronx Clinic

"During this year's Immunization Awareness Month, I had the opportunity to tour Mobile Health's Bronx facility and met the dedicated members of its staff who are making every effort to both educate Bronx residents about vaccinations and administer them to many of our neighbors," said State Senator Gustavo Rivera. "As Chair of the Senate Health Committee, I encourage all Bronx residents to visit their local health care provider and get the vaccines that are needed to protect their health and that of others."

State Senator Rivera visited Mobile Health's clinic at the close of Immunization Awareness Month as a reminder that our efforts cannot stop now. Every immunization and every New Yorker's commitment to their health makes a difference in the community. From routine immunizations to COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, Mobile Health is protecting the state of New York one shot at a time.

"It was an honor to introduce Senator Rivera to some of our heroes at the Bronx clinic today," said Mobile Health CEO Andrew Shulman. "It's our Mobile Health clinicians and behind the scenes, powerhouse staff that ensure we can coordinate and administer vaccinations to thousands of New Yorkers every week. The strength and devotion to New Yorkers that our team and clinics have shown through the pandemic is something we are extremely proud of."

Mobile Health has been providing immunizations to individuals and employers as a part of their occupational health services for over 37 years. When the COVID-19 vaccine became available, Mobile Health mobilized across the state to vaccinate essential workers and hard-to-reach populations. Immunization Awareness Month and the start of a new school year are an important reminder for New Yorkers to do their part in protecting the community by staying up to date on MMR, Varicella, TD, TDAP, Flu, COVID-19, and Hepatitis B immunizations.

