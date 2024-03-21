STATE SENATORS SUPPORT THE OPENING OF YOUR SIX RECOVERY, A VETERANS ADDICTION TREATMENT PROGRAM AT SWIFT RIVER ADDICTION CAMPUSES IN CUMMINGTON, MASS.

CUMMINGTON, Mass., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Six Recovery, a specialized addiction treatment program for U.S. veterans and a part of Swift River, celebrated the opening of its new facility in Cummington, Massachusetts, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was attended by Massachusetts state Sens. Paul Mark and John Velis, who expressed their support for the program's mission to provide comprehensive care for veterans struggling with substance use disorders and mental health challenges.

Swift River Addiction Campuses addiction treatment centers in Cummington, Massachusetts. Your Six Recovery Ribbon Cutting with Senator John Velis at Swift River Addiction Campuses in Cummington, Massachusetts.

In his address to the audience, Sen. Paul Mark quoted George Washington, our nation's first Commander-in-Chief, "'A nation will be judged by how it treats its defenders'." He added, "Programs like Your Six Recovery work to ensure those who have served, our defenders, are cared for." Mark had previously presented Swift River an official citation from the Massachusetts State Senate in recognition of "providing an innovative and responsive approach for veterans and first responders who are experiencing substance abuse disorders."

"Facilities like Your Six Recovery are established to help those of us who have raised their hand to serve," said Sen. John Velis. "As a society, we have a great moral debt to those who have served our country, and facilities like this meet that obligation by offering help and healing to those who have answered that call."

Your Six Recovery aims to address the alarming statistics revealed by the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which showed that 12% of veterans struggle with a substance use disorder, nearly 20% face mental health challenges, and 5.7% battle both. The program offers evidence-based services to help veterans navigate the challenges they face in recovery, fostering an environment of camaraderie and trust.

About Swift River:

Swift River is a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Massachusetts, dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals struggling with substance use disorders and mental health challenges. Swift River is part of OMT Addiction Centers, LLC, which includes The Bluffs in Ohio and Texas Recovery Centers; the company offers comprehensive, evidence-based care across multiple locations nationwide.

Your Six Recovery, a specialized program within OMT Addiction Centers' facilities, is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of U.S. veterans. The program's name, originating from the military term "got your six," embodies the company's commitment to supporting and empowering veterans on their journey to recovery and resilience.

