State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses

The SUNY Office of Library and Information Services (OLIS) sought a single library system to replace all of the disparate systems in use across the university. Moving to the Alma platform will increase efficiency and maximize the use of resources; libraries will have access to cross-system analytics, which will facilitate data-driven decisions; and the cloud-based Alma solution will provide opportunities for integration with a variety of other university services, such as student information systems and financial systems. SUNY faculty, staff, and students will benefit from the easy-to-use, customizable Primo interface to discover and obtain materials from the collections of all SUNY libraries.

"The Alma and Primo solutions were the only products reviewed that met the high standards of our rigorous request for proposal," explained SUNY Interim Sr. Associate Provost for Academic Services Carey B. Hatch. "We look forward to strengthening our long-standing partnership with Ex Libris as we migrate from Aleph 500 to Alma and Primo. Throughout the evaluation process, Ex Libris impressed us with the products' functionality as well as the company's thoughtful approach to implementation. As the largest comprehensive state university in the United States, we need a library services platform that meets the needs and capacities of both our smallest community college and our largest research institution. Alma and Primo are uniquely positioned to serve the spectrum of academic libraries that exist in the SUNY system."

Eric Hines, president of Ex Libris North America, commented, "Ex Libris is honored to be continuing our collaboration with the SUNY library community through the university's adoption of the Alma and Primo services for the entire SUNY system. The new platform will enable SUNY libraries to share data, collaborate more efficiently, streamline workflows, and take advantage of cross-campus analytics for the effective review of system-wide sharing, collection development, and resource usage."

About the State University of New York and SUNY Libraries

The State University of New York (SUNY) is the largest comprehensive university system in the United States, educating more than 467,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs on 64 individual campuses, with nearly three million alumni around the globe. The Office of Library and Information Services (OLIS) serves the automation and library resource needs of the libraries of the State University of New York. SUNYConnect is a joint initiative of the OLIS and the libraries of the 64 SUNY campuses to share collections and services across the State University of New York.

For more information about the SUNY libraries, see http://system.suny.edu/olis/.

About Ex Libris

Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based solutions for higher education. Offering SaaS solutions for the management and discovery of the full spectrum of library and scholarly materials, as well as mobile campus solutions driving student engagement and success, Ex Libris serves thousands of customers in 90 countries. For more information about Ex Libris, see our website, and join us on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

