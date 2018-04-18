State Veterans Homes Recognize More Than 2,500 Volunteers

"The volunteers who serve at our six veterans homes play a vital role in augmenting each staff by lending a helping hand and enhancing the social living experience of our residents," said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "We are honored to have such devoted, selfless volunteers who generously donate their time and talents to help our resident veterans and their families feel appreciated and at home."

In 1974, President Richard Nixon, through executive order, established the National Volunteer Week to celebrate and recognize the efforts of all individuals who volunteer. Since then, every year, each president has issued a proclamation for National Volunteer Week. This year it is the week of April 15-21. Thankfully, the number of individuals who volunteer throughout the United States has increased in recent years. National Volunteer Week has expanded into an entire month. Each of the six veterans homes will hold events and activities for their volunteers in April to thank them for their selfless service to our veterans. This year's events include:

The Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center (GMVC) located in Scranton was the first to honor its volunteers, holding a special brunch yesterday and is following with a celebratory social on April 19 . Throughout the year, 170 people volunteered nearly 16,000 hours. One individual, Hank Young , reached the milestone of personally volunteering 16,000 hours since 1994.





(PSSH) in is hosting a luncheon on to honor its 476 volunteers. The volunteers donated 13,248 hours of their time assisting residents. The Southwestern Veterans' Center (SWVC) in Pittsburgh is recognizing its volunteers with a dinner on April 30 . The 617 volunteers contributed 13,280 hours of service to the residents. Robert Abbott will be recognized as volunteer of the year.

"These celebrations are really only a small token of appreciation for the extraordinary work these volunteers do every day, all year long," said Andrew Ruscavage, director, Bureau of Veterans Homes. "We can't say 'thank you' enough for the personal time our volunteers donate to comfort, entertain, assist and talk with the residents, who always appreciate a helping hand and friendly conversation."



For more information about the veterans' homes as well as volunteer opportunities visit www.veterans.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.



