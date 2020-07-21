StateFoodSafety Launches Online Food Safety Course for Delivery Orders

OREM, Utah, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the uptick in delivery and to-go orders due to COVID-19, StateFoodSafety has launched a new online training course for food delivery orders.

The 10-minute course provides delivery drivers with a basic understanding of vital food safety principles. Topics covered include how to prevent cross-contamination during transport, proper driver hygiene, what symptoms should keep a driver home from work, and how to safely transport Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods.

Illustration from StateFoodSafety food delivery course

The $5 course can be used as supplementary training for restaurant and retail employees who help deliver food as well as drivers for third-party delivery services like UberEats, Grubhub, and DoorDash.

In 2015, American consumers spent 30 billion dollars on food delivery services. In 2016, a study showed that 20 percent of participants used delivery services weekly. This year, the number of delivery orders increased due to COVID-19 restrictions on restaurant services.

Although food safety training is generally not required for food order delivery drivers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have found that training corresponds to an increase in actual, practical knowledge of food safety , which can help prevent foodborne illness.

"This is a time of unusual circumstances where lifestyles have been adjusted and food delivery has seen an increase," said Bryan Chapman, CEO of StateFoodSafety. "With this increase comes a need to ensure that the food being delivered is safe for consumers. Food safety is critical at an establishment and during delivery and should be treated with equal concern."

Along with the delivery driver course, StateFoodSafety offers multiple free COVID-19 resources for restaurants and retail food businesses.

