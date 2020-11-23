StateFoodSafety Now Offering Free Food Safety Training for Home Kitchens

OREM, Utah, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StateFoodSafety has launched a new online training course for home kitchens. As an introductory offer, the course is currently available for free.

The 15-minute course provides members of the public with a basic understanding of vital food safety principles. Topics covered include how and when to wash hands, how to prevent cross-contamination during food storage and preparation, and how to safely prepare an allergen-free meal.

The course was developed specially for persons who cook at home for their families and friends but have not received formal food safety training.

Every year, an estimated 48 million people contract a foodborne illness in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Of that number, approximately 128,000 people are hospitalized and 3,000 die.

Anyone can get a foodborne illness, although certain populations are more likely to get sick. The CDC has found that following simple hygiene practices, such as washing hands with soap and water, can reduce deaths associated with diarrheal disease by up to 50 percent .

"We live in uncertain times that continue to change the way we live," said Bryan Chapman, CEO of StateFoodSafety. "With the pandemic, more people have been cooking at home. Food safety is just as important in a home kitchen as it is in a commercial kitchen, and we created this course with that idea in mind."

Along with the food safety for home kitchens course, StateFoodSafety offers multiple food safety training and certification programs for restaurants and retail food businesses.

