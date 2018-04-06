Statement: Renewables Leader Says New Report On Renewables Growth Reflects Market Reality

"The good reports about the growth of renewables are relentless and appears to be building to a tipping point," says John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy, the largest wind developer in Texas and Chairman and CEO of Sunfinity Solar, a solar provider of residential, C & I and utility-scale solar in Texas and California. "Turning to renewables for power generation is no longer only environmentally smart, it is economically smart as never before. Almost daily -- we see renewable power generation projects that can undercut fossil-fired electricity generation without financial support because costs for renewables have significantly dropped."

Billingsley says that the recent imposition of a tariff on imported solar tariffs and renewed political calls in support of fossil fuels aren't slowing the market demand for renewable energy. "Both companies, Tri Global Energy and Sunfinity Solar, have had record months for the first quarter of 2018, and we're anticipating the rest of the year to be our best yet."

About Tri Global Energy

Tri Global Energy (TGE) is a leading developer of wind energy in the U.S. The company is based in Dallas. Founded in 2009, TGE's goal is to develop clean energy at an affordable cost through the development of wind projects. Additionally, the company has pioneered a unique way to generate local economic benefits through the development of renewable energy projects by partnering with landowners, communities and industry-leading investors. The company develops and owns utility-scale wind projects in Texas, New Mexico and Nebraska. For more information, visit http://www.triglobalenergy.com.

About Sunfinity Solar

Sunfinity Solar (www.sunfinitysolar.com) is headquartered in Dallas with full-service operations throughout California and Texas and active expansion to other states. Sunfinity Solar offers complete system design (solar panels, inverter and metering), installation (including handling all permits and inspections), financing and ongoing system support for residences, businesses and agricultural concerns of any size that want to realize the many financial and environmental benefits of solar power.

