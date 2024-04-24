Statement by Attorney and Survivor Sarah Klein Regarding $138.7 Million Settlement on Behalf of Larry Nassar Survivors in Case Against the FBI

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "This settlement concludes the darkest chapter in the history of competitive sports. It illuminates the soul crushing trail of destruction paved by one evil man and enabled by several of our nation's most powerful institutions. Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and now the FBI have all been proven to be complicit in the sexual abuse of more than 500 women. My sister survivors dragged these powerful institutions into the bright light of the media and the courts so that this will never happen again," said attorney and victim's advocate Sarah Klein.

A former competitive gymnast, Sarah is the first known victim of former Olympic women's gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. At the 2018 ESPY Awards, Sarah accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on behalf of herself and the hundreds of other survivors who spoke out and testified about Nassar's abuse. Sarah was an important survivor voice in securing a $500 million settlement with Michigan State University and $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics. She continues to fight for survivors as an attorney with Manly Stewart & Finaldi.

Manly, Stewart & Finaldi is the nation's leading firm representing victims of sexual abuse by physicians, Universities, school districts, churches, and sports organizations. They are the lead attorneys representing victims of former Olympic Team doctor Larry Nassar and secured $880 million in settlements. They were the lead attorneys representing victims of former USC gynecologist George Tyndall resulting in an historic $852 million settlement. They represented 151 women in the $ 243.6 million settlement of sexual abuse litigation against UCLA and their former gynecologist/oncologist James Heaps. They were the lead attorneys in a $140 million settlement with LA Unified School District in the Miramonte cases. The firm has successfully recovered more than 3 billion dollars for its clients through jury verdicts and settlements.

