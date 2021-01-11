Statement by Attorney Joel Blankenship for Estate of Joann "Mama B" Bashinsky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, January 8, just as the late Joann Bashinsky, known as "Mama B," was being remembered in a memorial service attended by family and friends, she was slapped with hostile new motions in court from petitioners in the guardianship case against the beloved Alabama philanthropist. Mourners were stunned when they simultaneously received phone alerts that notice had been served of the new motions.

As has been widely reported, for the past year and a half Mrs. Bashinsky fought against an unnecessary guardianship petition by longtime advisors John McKelroy and Patty Townsend. Despite Mrs. Bashinsky's estate filing a Motion to Dismiss the case against her following her death on January 2, 2021, the petitioners chose to file hostile new motions to continue the case.

"This is as predatory and exploitative a case I have ever seen," said legal counsel for the Joann Bashinsky estate, Joel Blankenship, of Blankenship Law Firm. "For the petitioners to continue to pursue this case now after Mama B's death, including their request for the court to sanction Mama B for allegedly saying that she couldn't help needy children at Christmastime because of the petition case against her is astonishing. Jurisdiction for this case left when Mama B left this world, but now the petitioners even want to use a heartfelt farewell by her grandson against him when the family is still grieving. We will respectfully appeal to the courts to end this misguided pursuit of Mrs. B and her estate once and for all."

The memorial service for Mrs. Bashinsky began at 1:00 pm CST on Friday, January 8. The motions by the petitioners John McKleroy and Patty Townsend were filed starting at 1:08 pm CST and included:

- A motion of Opposition to the Motion to Dismiss filed by Mrs. Bashinsky's estate following her death and the Motion to change parties from the late Mrs. Bashinsky to her estate.

- A motion to apply sanctions against the late Mrs. Bashinsky for quotes in a news story a week before her death and based on her grandson's written announcement of Mama B's death.

- A motion to seek compensation for attorney's fees for the cost of filing motions and other expenses.

Reference: CASE NO. 19BHM02213

For more about Joann Bashinsky and her philanthropic work, go to: https://bashinsky.com/.

SOURCE Joel Blankenship