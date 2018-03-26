Statement by Diane Regas, President and CEO of The Trust for Public Land, on the passing of Linda Brown

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Linda Brown, whose courage changed the course of history. Linda's brave actions at her two-story brick schoolhouse in Topeka, Kansas not only sparked the landmark 1954 Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation, but helped awaken the conscience of the nation. We at The Trust for Public Land are immensely proud to have ensured that Monroe Elementary School is now a National Historic Site, protected for future generations to learn the pain of our past, the challenges of our present day and the possibilities for our future."
