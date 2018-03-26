Read more about Linda Brown's story and the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site, here.

About The Trust for Public Land

The Trust for Public Land creates parks and protects land for people, ensuring healthy, livable communities for generations to come. The Center for City Park Excellence leads The Trust for Public Land's research on parks and works to create, improve, and promote urban parks. Millions of people live near a Trust for Public Land park, garden, or natural area, and millions more visit these sites every year. To support The Trust for Public Land and share why nature matters to you, visit www.tpl.org .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-diane-regas-president-and-ceo-of-the-trust-for-public-land-on-the-passing-of-linda-brown-300619905.html

SOURCE The Trust For Public Land

Related Links

http://www.tpl.org

