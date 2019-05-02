Statement by Donald C. Fry, President and CEO, Greater Baltimore Committee Regarding Catherine Pugh's decision to resign as Mayor of Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Catherine Pugh's decision to resign as mayor of Baltimore today is in the best interest of the city. Her resignation provides Baltimore the opportunity to move forward without the distraction of the on-going investigations and speculation as to leadership in City Hall. The Greater Baltimore Committee remains committed to supporting Bernard C. "Jack" Young in his new role as Mayor and to assist the city to grow, heal and leverage the many positive assets it has going for it."

