STATEMENT BY DR. PAUL ZEITZ: President Trump, Speaker Pelosi, Justice Roberts, and the U.S. Congress Fail to Uphold their Oath to the American People

Build A Movement 2020--a Cross-partisan Mobilization--Demands that Our Political Leaders Work Together to Urgently Lead " Climate Restoration Emergency Action (CREA) " to ensure the survival and flourishing of all of humanity.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 1787, over 232 years ago the current U.S. Constitution was approved with a preamble that states, "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

While our political leaders are tiresome and entrenched bipartisan warfare, their leadership on addressing the ever-worsening climate emergency woefully inadequate in the face of the ever-worsening climate emergency. In fact, their failure over the past years places humanity with the imperative to reduce the risk of catastrophic methane releases which could trigger a human extinction event in the next 2-15 years.

"Everyone in the cross-partisan climate restoration movement agrees that our American government is violating their oath to the American people. There is a growing consensus that the only right way to move forward is to create a new American 2.0 constitution, as fast as past, that engages all Americans in a participatory experience, so that at last, together we can realize the American ideal of liberty and justice for all. We can join forces, today and every day going forward, in an inclusive healing movement to solve the climate emergency and usher forth a new era of tranquility, peace, and justice for all. At this critical juncture in history, and avoid our almost probable certain imminent extinction. Let's join forces with all Americans and vigorously demand action to restore our climate," says Dr. Paul Zeitz, Co-Founder of Build a Movement 2020.

Build A Movement 2020 is a newly forming political movement that connects political parties, movements, coalitions, organizations, and individuals to solve the existential threats facing humanity.

Build a Movement 2020 co-founder Dr. Paul Zeitz is a physician and epidemiologist who has dedicated his career to catalyzing large-scale global movements for health and justice.

For More Info: www.BAM2020.world; www.drpaulzeitz.org

CONTACT: Paul Zeitz, 202-365-6786, drpaulzeitz@gmail.com

SOURCE Build A Movement 2020

Related Links

http://www.BAM2020.world

