Statement by Fred Ryan, Chairman of the Board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute on the Death of Colin Powell

DLC, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With sadness, the Reagan Foundation joins the American people in mourning the loss of Gen. Colin Powell. His life story was, in many respects, a reflection of the American Dream: Raised in the South Bronx as the son of hard-working immigrants, he rose to the highest reaches of our nation's military and political leadership. From battlefields in Vietnam and Iraq to the halls of the State Department and the White House, his successes were a tribute to his courage, diplomatic savvy, and inspiring patriotism. His wise counsel was indispensable to many of President Reagan's foreign-policy triumphs—most significantly, bringing a peaceful end to the Cold War.