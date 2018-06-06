Statement by Fred Ryan, Chairman of the Board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute on the Death of Frank Carlucci

Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation

17:56 ET

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Reagan Foundation and Institute is saddened to hear of the passing of Frank Carlucci. Having previously worked under Presidents Carter, Ford and Nixon, he also served President Reagan and our nation faithfully as his Secretary of Defense, his National Security Advisor and his Deputy Secretary of Defense.

As President Reagan once remarked, "The American people will be well served by his tenure…(he) is respected for his experience in government and trusted for his judgment and counsel."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family.  They have our deepest sympathies and prayers at this difficult time.

