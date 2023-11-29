STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF HENRY KISSINGER

News provided by

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

29 Nov, 2023, 23:34 ET

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reagan Foundation and Institute mourns the loss of Dr. Henry A. Kissinger, a man who served his adopted country, the United States of America, with noteworthy commitment and incredible loyalty.

Continue Reading
6/10/1981 President meeting with Henry Kissinger in the White House Residence
6/10/1981 President meeting with Henry Kissinger in the White House Residence

Following his time as Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977, and Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs from 1969 through 1975, Dr Kissinger served in the Reagan Administration as the Chair of the National Bipartisan Commission on Central America from 1983 through 1985 and on the President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board from 1984 to 1990. It was during that time that President Reagan got to know Dr. Kissinger well and once said of him, "I have great respect for Henry and great friendship."

Dr. Kissinger embodied the American Dream that Ronald Reagan spoke of often. Born in Germany, his family later fled the country during the Holocaust-era to the United States. He became a naturalized United States citizen in 1943, later serving in the US Army for 3 years, where he received the Bronze Star. Later in life, he won the Nobel Peace Prize as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award.

Ronald and Nancy Reagan welcomed Dr. Kissinger's advice and counsel both before and during the presidency. While at the White House, President Reagan would have one-on-one lunches with Dr. Kissinger to discuss issues at hand, as well as group meetings in the Oval Office. The two often spoke about ways in which to end Communism and the Cold War. President Reagan valued these sessions immensely, as he knew Dr. Kissinger's advice was born of both experience and a passion for freedom.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dr. Kissinger's entire family. May he rest in peace.

Contact:

Melissa Giller

[email protected]

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

Also from this source

STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF ROBERT DAY

STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF ROBERT DAY

The Reagan Foundation and Institute mourns the loss of American business executive and philanthropist Robert Day who was the founder of Trust Company ...
Reagan Foundation y GE anuncian los 11 beneficiarios de las becas de $40,000

Reagan Foundation y GE anuncian los 11 beneficiarios de las becas de $40,000

La semana pasada, la Fundación e Instituto Presidencial Ronald Reagan, en asociación con GE, reconoció a la clase de este año de beneficiarios del...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Obituaries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.