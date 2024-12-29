STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF JIMMY CARTER

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reagan Foundation joins our fellow Americans and people around the world in mourning the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

10-13-1981 President Reagan meeting with President Jimmy Carter to discuss Foreign Policy in the Oval Office

Those associated with that special fraternity of former presidents would judge Jimmy Carter as the role model of post-presidential life. Whether it was through his over 35-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity, his work in establishing and strengthening democracies in 39 countries or solidifying international standards for human rights in communities worldwide, Jimmy Carter was the true embodiment of public service.

At the dedication ceremony for the Carter Presidential Center in 1986, President Reagan remarked, "For myself, I can pay you no higher honor than to say simply this: You gave of yourself to this country, gracing the White House with your passion and intellect and commitment. And now you have become a permanent part of that grand old house, so rich in tradition, that belongs to us all. For that, Mr. President, I thank you, and your country thanks you."

Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the Carter family.

Contact: Melissa Giller

805-522-2977

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute