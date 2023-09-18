STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF ROBERT DAY

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

18 Sep, 2023, 13:04 ET

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reagan Foundation and Institute mourns the loss of American business executive and philanthropist Robert Day who was the founder of Trust Company of the West and who served as Chairman and President of the W.M. Keck Foundation.  

President Reagan always appreciated Robert Day's business acumen and admired his generous philanthropic support to so many worthy causes across America. 

Robert Day's advice and counsel was sought nationwide.  In 2002, he served on President Bush's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board, which advises the President on intelligence collection, counterintelligence and foreign intelligence activities.  is

Robert Day served with distinction on the Board of Trustees of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute since 2017.  He will be greatly missed.  Our thoughts and prayers go to his wife, Marlyn, his three children, and to the entire Day family.  

Melissa Giller
[email protected] 

