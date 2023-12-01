STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF SANDRA DAY O'CONNOR

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, with deep sorrow, the Reagan Foundation mourns the loss of former Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

9/25/1981 President Reagan and Justice Sandra Day O'Connor outside the Supreme Court after her swearing-in ceremony
In many ways, Justice O'Connor embodied the American Dream. Raised on a rural cattle ranch without electricity or running water, her intelligence, self-discipline, and determination led her to become, as The Washington Post described her, "the most powerful woman in the country." Along the way, she courageously broke down barriers for women—as a practicing attorney, as the first female majority leader in any state senate, as a breast-cancer survivor, and as the first woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

In appointing Justice O'Connor, President Reagan lauded her for her "temperament, fairness, intellectual capacity, and devotion to the public good." Her judicial career showcased these qualities, as O'Connor built a reputation for deciding each case with open-mindedness and restraint. On challenging issues ranging from gender discrimination to affirmative action to religious freedom, the country was guided by her belief in equal justice under the law.

Those who knew Justice O'Connor best, however, will remember her love and devotion to her family and friends. They have our prayers and deepest sympathies at this sad time.

