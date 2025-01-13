STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF STUART SPENCER

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reagan Foundation joins the Spencer family and our fellow Americans in mourning Stuart Spencer's death.

11-1-1984 President Reagan during a trip via Air Force One to Rochester, New York and talking to Stu Spencer

Stu Spencer was the best political strategist of his era and was renowned for his sharp intuition, innate sense of judgement and his all-around "gut instincts." When President Reagan and Stu were brought together in 1964, it was clear that Stu would be a key figure in President Reagan's career and his life. Whether it was his honorable service in the Navy or his tenure as a campaign strategist for President Reagan, Stu Spencer has always been a man of service. His strategic ability and gift for crafting a message connecting with a wide range of American voters will be forever memorialized in the historic triumphs of President Reagan.

Stu Spencer was not just a campaign advisor; he was also a beloved friend of the Reagans. President Reagan often reminisced about Stu's frequent weekend visits, their shared passion for horseback riding, and their lively conversations at the White House dinner table. Stu was a constant presence in President Reagan's life, from his 1966 gubernatorial campaign to his 1984 Presidential reelection campaign, providing strategic advice and unwavering friendship.

Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the Spencer family.

