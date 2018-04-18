Statement by John Thorne - General Counsel of the High Tech Inventors Alliance In reaction to Director Andrei Iancu's Testimony Before the Senate Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- "HTIA supports Director Iancu's efforts to enhance innovation through a strong, reliable, and predictable patent ecosystem. Certainly a system that supports innovation through ensuring patent quality is one that everyone can support, and the Inter Partes Review (IPR) process accomplishes just that.

"IPR has achieved Congress's goal for the AIA of improving patent quality and restoring public confidence in the patent system, which had eroded due to bad quality patents that were harming innovation.