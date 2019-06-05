Statement by Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson on HHS Action to End NIH Research on Fetal Tissue Obtained from Abortions

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Carl Anderson, Supreme Knight, Knights of Columbus, on HHS Action to End NIH Research on Fetal Tissue Obtained from Abortions:

"The Knights of Columbus applauds the action taken today by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to end research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) using fetal tissue obtained from elective abortions. Over the past several years, NIH has spent millions of taxpayer dollars pursuing this unethical research and today's announcement is an important step ensuring that public funding is not used to support a practice that depends on the destruction of innocent human life. We thank the department for this important action and encourage HHS to ensure that all grants maintain a respect for human life." – Carl Anderson, Supreme Knight, Knights of Columbus

SOURCE Knights of Columbus