Statement BY MR. Alfonso Graceffa

News provided by

Alfonso Graceffa

13 Dec, 2023, 07:55 ET

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In response to journalist requests following the judgment rendered on November 15, 2023, in his case against the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (the "Caisse"), Mr. Alfonso Graceffa wishes to highlight that the media allegations in 2019 implying he received preferential treatment for several mortgage loans were inaccurate.

MCAP, a subsidiary of the Caisse, granted him a total of 11 loans, 8 in 2010 and 3 in 2017. These loans were made in accordance with the same underwriting standards applicable to all borrowers, and without giving him any preferential treatment. The loans, which Mr. Graceffa always disclosed to the Caisse, were investment grade mortgages guaranteed by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and therefore posed no risk to the Caisse.

Mr. Graceffa specifically chose to make borrowing arrangements with MCAP so that the Caisse's subsidiary would benefit from such high quality loans, rather than giving the business to a competing financial institution. Indeed, MCAP declined repayment of the loans in 2019; and even renewed 8 of them in 2020 despite the fact he was no longer employed with Otéra and Ivanhoé Cambridge.

As for the $15,000 payment, Mr. Graceffa stresses that it was due pursuant to an agreement between his brother and an individual, the whole in accordance with a Court of Quebec judgment. Mr. Graceffa, who was acting in his capacity as power of attorney for his brother, did not know the payment would be made in cash, and provided a receipt for said payment. Mr. Graceffa ended collection proceedings on behalf of his brother as soon as he learned the individual had a criminal record, a fact of which he had previously been unaware.

SOURCE Alfonso Graceffa

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.