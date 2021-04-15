Statement by New Journey PAC Chief Executive Officer Autry Pruitt on the Firing of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota City Manager Curt Boganey

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Journey PAC Chief Executive Officer Autry Pruitt today issued the following statement on the firing of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota City Manager Curt Boganey:

"Democrats plumbed new depths of anti-Black hatred this week with the firing of Curt Boganey, the former city manager of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. His only crime was to say a 26-year veteran police officer deserved due process in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

"The bigotry of these Left Wing Supremacists should frighten not just Black Americans like Mr. Boganey but every American. When people are deprived of employment simply for suggesting that others deserve due process, nobody is safe from the mob.

"We saw this kind of tyranny throughout the 20th century. From Germany in the 1930s, the Soviet Union in the 1940s, China in the 1960s and Cambodia in the 1970s, generations around the world have endured totalitarians like those responsible for the firing of Mr. Boganey. For him, his crimes were amplified because he's a Black man and there is nothing the Left hates more than a Black man who does not toe the line."

