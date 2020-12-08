Statement by Papa John Schnatter on Investigation Conducted by Former FBI Director Louis Freeh

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of a report issued earlier today detailing a thorough and exhaustive investigation by former FBI Director and former federal judge Louis Freeh, John Schnatter, the founder and former CEO and Chairman of Papa John's International, Inc., issued the following statement.

"Judge Freeh's investigation coincides with what I have said all along – that my comments in May 2018, which clearly reflected my total disdain for racism, were reversed and mischaracterized by the media to damage my reputation and harm the company I founded, built, and love.

"The report sets the record straight about the media attacks that delivered tremendous economic harm to the franchisees and employees of Papa John's. It also shows that the Papa John's leadership failed to protect me as the founder and face of the brand. This fueled the false race narrative surrounding my comments and the attacks against me by the media.

"While Judge Freeh's report is important for detailing the facts of what really happened, there's a lot more of the story to come. For instance, we now know unequivocally through my lawsuit that the effort to destroy my character was a malicious set-up perpetrated by executives at the Papa John's ad firm, Laundry Service, actively supported by certain board members of Papa John's International. There's much more to be revealed in the near future about their motives and ill intent."

To read the report as prepared by Freeh Group International Solutions, go to: https://papajohnschnatter.report/

SOURCE John Schnatter