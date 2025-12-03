STATEMENT BY ROBERT L. JOHNSON ON THE PROMOTION OF LOUIS CARR TO BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION PRESIDENT

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am proud to congratulate my former colleague, Louis Carr, on his promotion to President of Black Entertainment Television (BET), while continuing his leadership as President of BET Media Sales. I was honored to work with Louis for more than 25 years. Louis' promotion is a testament to his executive leadership, deep industry expertise, and decades of dedication. No one is better suited to lead BET into its next chapter of growth while preserving and expanding its legacy as the premier cultural brand and voice of Black America."

Robert L. Johnson

Chairman, RLJ Companies & Founder of Black Entertainment Television

