STATEMENT BY ROBERT L. JOHNSON ON THE PROMOTION OF LOUIS CARR TO BLACK ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION PRESIDENT

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am proud to congratulate my former colleague, Louis Carr, on his promotion to President of Black Entertainment Television (BET), while continuing his leadership as President of BET Media Sales. I was honored to work with Louis for more than 25 years.  Louis' promotion is a testament to his executive leadership, deep industry expertise, and decades of dedication. No one is better suited to lead BET into its next chapter of growth while preserving and expanding its legacy as the premier cultural brand and voice of Black America."

Robert L. Johnson
Chairman, RLJ Companies & Founder of Black Entertainment Television

The RLJ Companies was founded by Robert L. Johnson, is an innovative business network that provides strategic investments in a diverse portfolio of companies. Within The RLJ Companies portfolio, Johnson owns or holds interests in businesses operating in hotel real estate, private equity, 401(k) fintech services, automobile dealerships, content streaming, gaming and sports betting. The RLJ Companies is headquartered in Bethesda, MD, with affiliate operations in Charlotte, NC; Little Rock, AR; and San Juan, PR.

