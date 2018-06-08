Statement by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Anthony Bourdain

"With recent high profile deaths by suicide, this is a time to stand together and resolve to do more. Suicide affects all of us – we all face challenges and have mental health to manage. We are working diligently to prevent suicide. The need for more research and a greater national investment in suicide prevention is clearer than ever.

Working together, there are steps we can take now to help prevent suicide:

Improve funding for research to fully address the steps needed to identify people at high risk in community and clinical settings

Increase public awareness of the importance of mental health and effective health care. Currently less than half of people with a diagnosable mental health condition in the U.S. receive mental health treatment

Fully funding the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) will allow for improvements in the death reporting system so we will be able to better understand the factors at the time of suicide and survey the problem with greater accuracy and timeliness

Let's band together in our community efforts to encourage open dialogue about any challenges people are facing, better understanding of the warning signs of suicide, leading those who are struggling to help, and protecting one another by removing lethal means from those at risk, especially safe storage of medications and firearms. These clear steps can lower the national suicide rate.

With all of us working together and by collectively making a massive investment in suicide prevention research, resources and quality mental health care we can and we will reverse the rising suicide rate."

Media interested in learning more about suicide, warning signs and prevention can visit our website at www.afsp.org. For insight on how to report on suicide: https://afsp.org/about-suicide/for-journalists/. It is important to NOT mention method of suicide in reporting as this can lead to possible suicide contagion, or "copycat suicide."

If you need help right now, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-the-american-foundation-for-suicide-prevention-on-anthony-bourdain-300662438.html

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Related Links

http://www.afsp.org

