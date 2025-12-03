Statement by the CEO of Rock Tech Lithium on the ResourceEU Plan

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mirco Wojnarowicz, the CEO of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce:

"The ResourceEU Plan is a clear signal from Brussels: Europe wants control over its raw materials supply back - and now. Particularly important is that the Commission recognizes lithium for what it is: a strategic critical raw material, not only for e-mobility, but equally for large-scale battery storage and data centers as well as the defense industry.

For Rock Tech, the plan is clear tailwind. We are listed as a strategic raw materials project of the EU, permits are in place, strategic offtakers are ready, and the technology is established with clear ESG standards - we can quickly deliver a substantial contribution to European supply. Moreover, particularly in recent months, we have laid an important foundation for the final investment decision (FID) as the last building block through the revision of our cost structures.

Europe now needs projects that deliver impact in the short term - and that is exactly what we can do. The ResourceEU Plan brings together financing, coordination, and political will with unprecedented clarity for the first time. What is crucial now is that the next step follows. We stand ready to build lithium value creation in Europe and thereby make an important contribution to strategic sovereignty."

Background: ResourceEU Action Plan

With the ResourceEU Action Plan presented today, the European Commission has further sharpened its raw materials strategy. The document complements the already existing Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), which sets binding targets for European raw materials security by 2030 - including 40 percent processing and 25 percent recycling of strategic materials within the EU. The new plan now underpins these goals with concrete instruments, accelerated procedures, and closer coordination between Brussels, Member States, and industry.

Striking is the strong emphasis on the battery value chain, where Europe currently has significant dependencies on third countries. The Commission explicitly names lithium, cobalt, graphite, manganese, and nickel as particularly critical raw materials for battery production and the energy transition. The fact that the Commission classifies battery and defense raw materials as particularly urgent underscores the strategic nature of the plan.

To accelerate the development of a European processing chain, the EU is pooling funding from existing programs through a newly structured "CRM Bank." Up to three billion euros are to be mobilized over the next twelve months for strategic projects - particularly for initiatives in lithium and battery materials production. The Innovation Fund is also placing its own focus on CleanTech manufacturing and battery raw materials, while the "Battery Booster" provides additional targeted support instruments.

International raw materials policy is also being realigned in the ResourceEU Plan. The EU points to the growing importance of reliable partner countries and explicitly highlights Canada as a country from which European imports of critical raw materials have increased significantly in recent years. The Commission intends to make these partnerships more project-oriented in the future and underpin them with European financing instruments.

Furthermore, the plan focuses on faster implementation of industrial projects in Europe. Accelerated permitting procedures, the expansion of central contact points in Member States, and regulatory adjustments - for example in REACH or the Water Framework Directive - are intended to help make projects with high maturity realizable in the short to medium term.

About the Guben Converter

The Guben Lithium Converter is a pioneering facility in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany, by the German-Canadian company Rock Tech Lithium Inc. This plant is set to become Europe's first commercial lithium hydroxide refinery aiming to produce 24,000 tonnes of battery grade lithium hydroxide annually (equivalent to approximately 30 GWh of battery capacity) – enough, based on an average consumption of 0.8kg per kWh and 60 kWh per EV, to supply batteries for approximately 500,000 electric vehicles per year.1

Strategically located near major automotive and battery manufacturing hubs the Guben Converter is designed to strengthen Europe's battery supply chain by processing spodumene concentrate secured via leading trading partner C&D Logistics (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. The Converter will utilize advanced crystallization technologies, supplied by GEA Group AG, to ensure high-purity lithium production with minimal environmental impact. The leading international engineering firm Worley Ltd. has been selected as construction partner (EPCM) for the plant.

Recognized as a strategic project under the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act2, the Guben Converter underscores Europe's commitment to securing essential materials for the energy transition. The project is expected to create approximately 200 jobs and represents a significant step toward regionalizing and decarbonizing the lithium supply chain in Europe.

On behalf of the Management

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is enabling the battery age by making the battery industries in Europe and North America more independent and competitive. The Company's goal is to ensure the supply of high-quality, locally produced lithium – supporting a resilient, sustainable, and transparent value chain from mine to battery-grade material.

Rock Tech relies on responsible sourcing, state-of-the-art and proven technologies, and a clear focus on circular economy principles. The Company's lithium hydroxide converter projects in Guben, Germany (24,000 tonnes LHM per year) and Ontario, Canada (up to 36,000 tonnes LCE per year) form the foundation for a stable and regional supply to the battery and automotive industries. The Guben converter has been recognized as a strategic project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

The raw materials for Rock Tech's converter projects are sourced exclusively from verifiably ESG-compliant suppliers. In Canada, Rock Tech relies, among other sources, on its wholly owned Georgia Lake Project, which ensures a stable and sustainable supply for the North American market and is being developed in close partnership with local First Nations communities. By integrating recycled materials, the company aims to close the local battery loop.

With its facilities, Rock Tech makes a central contribution to battery-grade material sovereignty and the achievement of climate targets. The company works in partnership with industry, policymakers, and community groups, and is committed to open communication and the highest environmental standards.

_______________________________ 1 https://www.lithium-battery-manufacturer.com/how-much-lithium-is-needed-for-a-1-kwh-battery/ 2 Please see the Company's news release dated March 26, 2025 for more information.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: the anticipated reduction in operating costs for the Guben Converter and the underlying assumptions supporting the updated OpEx model, including projected savings from transport and logistics, reagent procurement, fixed costs, leach residue reuse, and additional operational efficiencies; the implementation of a revised logistics concept and updated spodumene supply contract; the finalization of binding offtake agreements for leach residues; the expected annual production capacity of 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide; the timing and outcome of the Company's review of capital expenditures and updated financial model; the Company's ability to secure project financing including the support and subsidies from government and EU; the anticipated construction timeline, commissioning, and operational start-up of the Guben Converter; and the Company's broader business strategy, including its role in Europe's battery supply chain and contribution to the energy transition. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Forward-looking information is derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the accuracy of the updated OpEx model and that projected cost reductions will be realized as anticipated; the availability and terms of long-term energy supply agreements and reagent procurement contracts; the successful execution of logistics improvements and leach residue reuse initiatives; the timely completion of CapEx review and financial modelling; the Company's ability to secure sufficient financing on acceptable terms; the availability of skilled labor, equipment, and materials at projected costs; the stability of commodity prices, exchange rates, and general economic conditions; the absence of material disruptions to supply chains, construction schedules, or permitting processes; the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, and engineering studies. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the risk that projected OpEx reductions are not achieved or are offset by unforeseen cost increases; delays or failures in securing energy supply agreements, reagent contracts, or offtake arrangements; construction delays, cost overruns, or technical challenges in commissioning the Guben Converter; changes in market conditions, including lithium prices, demand for EV batteries, and availability of financing; regulatory risks, including delays in permitting or changes in applicable laws and regulations; operational risks, including supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and equipment failures; geopolitical risks, inflationary pressures, and macroeconomic volatility; reliance on third-party contractors and suppliers for critical project components. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

