STATEMENT BY THE MOBILE INFIRMARY and THE CENTER FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE

MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Infirmary, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, announces today that in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures are paused following the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision. Effective February 24, 2024, the Center for Reproductive Medicine at Mobile Infirmary is pausing IVF treatments to prepare embryos for transfer.

Mark Nix, President and Chief Executive Officer of Infirmary Health stated, "the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision has sadly left us with no choice but to pause IVF treatments for patients. We understand the burden this places on deserving families who want to bring babies into this world and who have no alternative options for conceiving."

