Statement by The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls on Hunter Biden's Conviction

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With yesterday's guilty verdict against Hunter Biden, the Biden family joins millions of other Americans whom the War on Drugs has harmed. We note the irony that Mr. Biden's father – President Biden – was one of the primary architects of the policies that have decimated Black, brown, and low-income communities while doing nothing to curb the illness of drug abuse. These policies are so toxic that they occasionally impact those in the highest circles of privilege and power, including a sitting president's son.

Mr. Biden suffers from the illness of addiction and thus should not face prison time. But that should be true for anyone regardless of race, gender identity, or income level. We hope that the same concern and understanding can now be extended to anyone who commits a transgression while battling addiction.

Hunter Biden's conviction is only shocking because it happened to the President's son. - Andrea James Post this

"Hunter Biden's conviction is only shocking because it happened to the President's son," said Andrea James, the Director of The National Council. "Now that President Biden is directly impacted, we hope he will grant clemency generously to reunite other families who have also lost loved ones first to the illness of addiction and then to the criminal legal system."

President Biden has stated that he will not pardon his son, a position necessitated by the fact he has denied nearly all of the people who have sought a pardon or commutation from this Administration. Instead, the President should freely grant clemency, particularly to people suffering from addiction, the elderly, the ill, people who fought back against their abusers, and those who have been locked up for decades. By granting clemency, President Biden might be able to give his son the second chance that so many families are asking for, without warranting accusations of favoritism.

About The National Council:

The National Council is a 501c3 organization founded in 2010 by a group of women incarcerated in the federal prison in Danbury, CT. Most were mothers, separated from their children. The mission of The National Council is to end incarceration of women and girls and create the infrastructure for the systems in support of building healthy, thriving people and communities. The National Council also organizes against the incarceration of women globally through its International Network.

For media inquiries, contact:

The National Council

Ari Goode

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls