Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on House Passage of the DREAM Act

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President, Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin, on House passage the latest version of the DREAM Act:

"America's Mayors commend the House for its bipartisan passage of the DREAM Act yesterday. This important legislation will enable Dreamers – people who have lived in America since they were children and built their lives here – to earn lawful permanent residence and eventually American citizenship if they meet certain criteria.

"The United States Conference of Mayors has had strong policy supporting permanent legal status for Dreamers and extension of the DACA program for many years. Our bipartisan organization has adopted this policy because it is the right thing to do – for Dreamers, for our communities and for our country.

"We urge the Senate to quickly pass the DREAM Act pledge to do whatever we can to help make this happen."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Links

www.usmayors.org

