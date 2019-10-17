Statement By U.S. Conference of Mayors On Passing Of Elijah Cummings

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett on the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings:

"Today, America's mayors mourn the passing of a great leader. Elijah Cummings was a fighter for justice, for our cities, especially his beloved Baltimore and its residents, and for our democracy. His death leaves a void in Congress and in his hometown of Baltimore that will be hard to fill.

"Congressman Cummings was a good friend to the Conference of Mayors, championing issues such as criminal justice reform and common-sense legislation to reduce gun violence. He addressed the Conference's Workforce Development Council during our 79th Annual Meeting in Baltimore, speaking to the critical importance of job training programs and youth employment. His stirring speech and abiding wisdom have stayed with us to this day, reminding us all to dig deeper, work harder and aim higher.

"Our thoughts are with the Cummings family at this difficult time. May the Congressman's life and the passion with which he lived it not only bring them comfort but continue to serve as an inspiration for all of us in the days ahead."

