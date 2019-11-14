Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Saugus High School Shooting

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by Bryan Barnett, U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Mayor of Rochester Hills (MI), on today's shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita (CA):

"No matter how often during the year a "breaking news" alert is followed by a report of a shooting somewhere with multiple victims, we are never prepared to get this news. We are always alarmed, and we all shared this sense of alarm again this morning as the bulletins on the shooting at Saugus High School rolled in from Santa Clarita.

"Today Saugus High School joined the growing list of schools across the nation that have been terrorized by a mass shooting. While details are still emerging, we know that at least two students are dead and three other teens have been injured. And we know that students and their parents, teachers and the entire Santa Clarita community are frightened and anxious in the midst of the terrifying situation they are experiencing – a situation that should never happen in this great nation.

"America's mayors pray for the wounded and stand with Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McClean as it now falls to her to lead her city through this difficult time. We once again call on Congress to pass and the President to sign bipartisan legislation that will require background checks for all gun sales. And we once again ask ourselves how many more tragedies like Santa Clarita's it will take before Washington acts."

